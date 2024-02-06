STRICKLAND: Week Four under the gold dome

It’s been another impactful week on the Senate floor, and I’m proud of the progress we’re making under the Gold Dome.

On Tuesday, my colleagues in the Georgia Senate Republican Caucus and I gathered on the South Steps of the Georgia State Capitol to outline our key priorities for the 2024 Legislative Session. At the forefront of our agenda are issues concerning tax relief, tort reform, education, foster care, workforce development, and public safety. While these priorities are crucial, I remain committed to advocating for all citizens of the 17th Senate District and Georgians across the state.

The Senate Committee on Judiciary, which I have the privilege of chairing, forwarded several Senate Bills from our committee meetings to the Senate floor this week. Notably, the “Safeguarding Adopted Children from Sexual Violence Act” passed with unanimous bipartisan support.

I had the honor of joining Gov. Brian P. Kemp and fellow members of the Georgia General Assembly for the signing of House Bill 30. This bill officially defines antisemitism for hate crime prosecution and cases of discrimination, demonstrating the state’s unwavering support for its Jewish population amidst the troubling rise in antisemitism nationwide. In Georgia, there is no tolerance for hate, and I stand firmly behind this legislation.

Looking ahead to next week, we will first pay our respects and offer condolences to the late House Rules Chairman, Richard Smith, a revered leader in our General Assembly who will be deeply missed statewide. Meanwhile, we’ll maintain our momentum in advancing bills through the Senate chamber and respective committees. Should you have any legislative inquiries, please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office for assistance throughout the remainder of the session.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. He represents the 17th Senate District which includes all of Morgan and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton County. Sen. Strickland may be reached by phone at 404.463.6598 or by email at brian.strickland@senate.ga.gov.