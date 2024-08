A few days ago I had one of the more bizarre phone conversations I’ve had in my nine months with The Covington News. This conversation came from someone claiming to be an “exposer” with “Exposing the Truth, Newton County,” one of the (oddly) many fake Facebook accounts in the county. After heckling another employee of The News over the phone for several minutes, I asked for the call to be transferred to me since it was a news-related item.