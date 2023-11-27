ANDY OFFUT IRWIN: A Toast and a Prayer

Greetings, Gentle Reader ~

Put on your poetry brain, if you will.

On account of…

I spent the last couple of days writing an opinion piece about one of our contemporary moment‘s most tumultuous and besieged places, the Gaza Strip.

But it was the kind of writing in which some people would say, “YES! Oh, how I do agree!”

While other people would say something like, “What a disappointment he must be to his family.”

And no reader’s opinion is going to be swayed by what I have to say on the subject, anyway. So, I feel called to change tack.

It’s a calling born of a confluence of thought, feeling, and wild coincidence.

Below are the lyrics to “A Methodist’s L’Chaim!” a show-closing song that was first performed at The National Storytelling Festival on the night of Friday, October 7, the day of the Hamas attack on Israel, an event I didn’t learn about until the following morning.

A week before that show, I had called up my friend Noa Baum, an Israeli writer and fellow storyteller, to run the song by her. I wanted to politely ask if was pronouncing “L’Chaim” correctly and to let her know that I would be usurping her Jewish faith. Over the phone, I could hear her eyes roll when she said, “Okay, fine.” (Actually, Noa’s native tongue is Hebrew rather than good old German-laced New York Yiddish, so her pronunciation of “L’Chaim” is... um... wrong.)

A performance note: at the song’s debut, the character of “VOICE OF PRUDENCE” was sung by Charlotte Blake Alston.

That’s enough preamble. (The longer the explanation, the weaker the song.)

• • •

A Methodist’s L’Chaim!

This Georgia Methodist boy

Wants to send you with a prayer.

A Reminder of sorts

that no matter where

your travels take you

or whom you may meet,

There’s a toast you can share,

a reminder of how sweet

this life and this time

has drawn you and them.

So as long as we’re here,

As long as we’re ibidem

L’Chaim!

Now, “Chaim” means, “LIFE!”

This existence we know,

As rich and confusing as

Stivender’s banjo.

A toast and prayer?

Yes, I said them both!

So turn next to you there

And make this small oath:

Before we all bid good night,

look at your neighbor and say,

“Tomorrow please have

a good Namaste,”

And L‘Chaim!

[VOICE OF PRUDENCE]

Now, Andy, there are those who would say

That it’s inappropriate

For you to appropriate

A phrase from another faith

[ANDY]

If there are prayers that can join us

that acknowledge each life,

Prudence, I think we should try ‘em

So, join me again —

L’Chaim!

[BRIDGE]

You can’t have too many “bless yous”

and “road-rise-up-to-meets”

Share lots of “cheers”

And “salaam” is sweet

Lift the burden from your heart

and wash someone’s feets

If you have kites in your attic

go fly ‘em

With children in your neighborhood,

L‘Chaim!

[VOICE OF PRUDENCE]

Now, Andy, I’m confused

Because in my faith

I’m not used

to a toast and a prayer

being the same

[ANDY]

Prudence, a toast is a prayer

by another name

This Georgia Methodist boy

Wants to send you with a prayer.

A Reminder of sorts

that no matter where

your travels take you

or whom you may meet,

There’s a toast you can share,

A reminder of how sweet

this life and this time

has drawn you and them.

So as long as we’re here,

As long as we’re ibidem

L’Chaim!

L’Chaim!

L’Chaim!

–––––

Andy Offutt Irwin is a humorist, songwriter, and storyteller who lives in Covington, Georgia.



