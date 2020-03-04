William Perry Culpepper of Covington, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at the age of 79. Mr. Culpepper was a faithful member of Harvest Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and taught Sunday School. He enjoyed studying the Bible, and his immense love for the Lord was evident by passing along his faith to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A proud and dedicated veteran of the United States Navy, Mr. Culpepper continued to serve his country by working with the Office of Naval Intelligence as a Russian Language Specialist and was an Air Traffic Controller with the Federal Aviation Administrative. He enjoyed writing songs, playing his guitar, telling jokes and celebrating his favorite holiday, Christmas. In addition, Mr. Culpepper was a sports fanatic who enjoyed coaching his grandchildren and watching the Braves, Falcons and NASCAR. He will be remembered as a sweet, fun-loving husband who adored his wife, Jackie, with all his heart, and a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Mr. Culpepper was preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Culpepper; parents, James and Ada Lee (Hanners) Culpepper; and seven brothers.





Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Jackie Culpepper; daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Steve Clifton; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Kim Culpepper; grandchildren and their spouses, Clint and Jessica Culpepper, Alex and Jennifer Culpepper, Christina and Cole Wallace, Courtney and Paul, Jr. Dziadul, Caroline Clifton, Cody Clifton; great-grandchildren, Elinor Culpepper, Ava Jo Culpepper, Jaclyn Wallace, Renee Culpepper, Paul John Dziadul, III, Everly Culpepper; brother and sister-in-law, Ira and Emily Culpepper; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.





A Funeral Service for Mr. Culpepper will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, 2:00 P.M., at Harvest Baptist Church, 2075 Highway 212, in Covington, with Pastor Richard Culpepper, Pastor Clint Culpepper, Pastor Alex Culpepper and Pastor Steve Clifton officiating and interment following in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery, 566 Mt. Vernon Church Road, in Jackson. Friends are invited to visit with the family at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, Thursday, March 5, from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to Harvest Baptist Church.