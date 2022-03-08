William E. (Bill) Bradley, of Buckhead, Ga., died in hospice care on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

He was born in Ettrick, Va., on Sept. 7, 1939, to Charles O. and Mattie Hawkins Bradley. Bill married wife Carol Johns Bradley in August of 1971. They lived in the Covington/Social Circle area for over 30 years, then fell in love with beautiful Lake Oconee, and built their retirement home there.

Bill was an avid college football fan, and a skilled fisherman. His most memorable catch being a 250 pound yellowfin tuna from the Sea of Cortez in Mexico.

He graduated high school in Davenport, Iowa, and attended Northwestern University with an eye on a career in law enforcement. He was a member of the Competitive Shooting Team for his department, winning many marksmanship awards. He switched careers later when he joined Lake States Engineering as a driller. He retired after 35 years as the owner/operator of A-1 Drilling Service Inc. primarily engaged in construction drilling in the Atlanta area. Gwinnett Civic Center, multiple MARTA stations, Phillips Arena, and Turner Field are among his completed projects. He was listed as a designated participating contractor.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol, and his much-loved dog, Teddy. Also surviving is a large blended family including numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren belonging to the Bradley families, Howard family, Emery family and Taylor family in Georgia; the Bradley, Oates, and Ehredt families in Illinois, and the Villareal/Allen family in Colorado. He was preceded in death by son, Scott Bradley, and brothers, Charles and Robert Bradley. His youngest brother, Ronald Bradley of Mansfield, also survives.

Bill is best known locally, and in the greater Atlanta area for bringing Christmas smiles to children and adults alike for more than 25 years until retirement in 2018. A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please honor Oconee Regional Humane Society with a donation in his name. There is a “match program” in effect. Website: ORHSPETS.org........Phone: 706-454-1508.

