Werner K. Gruenhut

J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home

Werner K. Gruenhut, son of Albert and Rose Gruenhut, died on October 30, 2021 at Piedmont Newton Hospital during his treatment for Covid-19. Werner was born on June 11, 1933 in Koetzting, Bavaria, Germany. He immigrated to the United States at the age of 21, and became an American citizen.

Werner owned several businesses over the years he lived in Newton County. He was the founder and owner of a local business in Covington, where he still joyfully went to work and led a team of employees. Werner loved a challenge, and was a problem solver all of his life. He found great purpose and meaning in both his work and his relationships. He cared deeply for others, especially those in his business and those who supported him in his home life. He loved animals and many homeless pets found their way to him over the years.

Werner is predeceased by his beloved wife, Alice Fleming, and is survived by an elder brother, living in Switzerland, his two daughters, Lisa and Lori, his five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

There will be a memorial gathering at New Covington Cemetery, South Street Covington, Georgia on Saturday, November 6, at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to honor Werner with a donation to the Newton County Humane Society, PO box 2536, Covington, GA 30015. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.



