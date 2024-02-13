Tiffany Elaine Whitmer, beloved wife, mother, sister, and daughter, passed away on February 3, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Born in Conyers, Georgia, Tiffany’s life was a testament to love, kindness, and passion. Those who knew Tiffany will remember her as the heart of her family, a caring soul with a boundless love for her husband, Justin Whitmer, and their sons, Aiden and Cody Whitmer. Tiffany was known for her infectious enthusiasm for life, a true planner and the family’s go-to person for organizing memorable gatherings. Her role as a devoted baseball mom was evident as she proudly watched her boys play, supporting them through every game. Tiffany was a daddy’s girl through and through, as well as her mama’s world. Her close bond with her parents, Pattie and Junior Whitley, alongside her cherished relationships with her sister, Mae, and brother-in-law, Scott Johnson, as well as her brother, Samuel, and sister-in-law, Kelly Whitley, filled her life with joy and laughter. Her nieces and nephews held a special place in her heart, enveloped by her love and care. An avid online shopper, Tiffany found delight in the simple pleasures of life and shared this joy abundantly. Her presence will be profoundly missed, yet her loving, kind, and passionate spirit will live on in the hearts of all who loved her.

A Funeral Service for Tiffany will be held Wednesday, February 7, 2024, 2:00 P.M. Higher Praise Tabernacle, in Covington, with Pastor Kenneth Morrell and Pastor Wayne Whitley officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Monday, February 5, from 6:00 – 9:00 P.M., and then again on Tuesday, February 6, from 6:00 – 9:00 P.M. and from 1:00- 2:00pm at the church prior to the service.