Susan Clay

January 12, 1964 - November 10, 2023

Covington — Susan F. Clay, 59,died Nov. 10 after a brief illness.Born Jan. 12, 1964, she was thedaughter of James F. Clay and Sue Bandy Clay.

Survivors include her siblingsJohn Clay (Kathy) of Somerset, Julie Clay of Perryville, Jim ClayIII (Laketa) of Louisville, her nephews and nieces, John Clay Jr. (Katherine), Caroline Phillips (Daniel), Christopher Sumner (Sarah) of Nicholasville, Jacob Clay and Samantha Clay, both of Louisville, and her best friend Kathy Wade and her son Christian, both of Villa Rica, Ga.

She attended Emory University, graduated from the University of Kentucky and the University of Georgia and served as a speech language pathologist for Indian Creek Middle School in Covington. She was a member of P.O.E.T.S. club. She was a member of the national champion Danville Admiral Marching band and a beloved sister of Delta Delta Delta at both Emory and UK.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Danville, KY, by the Rev. Joe Chambers, with visitation in the parish hall. Memorials suggested to the Friends of Perryville, KY. A guestbook is available at www.stithcares.com.