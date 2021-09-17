Robert (Bob) G. Brown, age 89, moved to Heaven peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the home he shared with his wife, Jean L. Brown.



Bob was born Sunday, March 6, 1932, in Belknap, Illinois, to Thomas B. Brown and Cora Key Brown. After a term as a draftsman in the Air Force serving his country, Bob retired from the Brunswick Corporation after 38 years. During his career, he modernized the bowling alley at Camp David and made custom bowling balls for President George H.W. Bush and Vice President Dan Quayle. He was recognized as #1 salesman for 5 years. Bob was a devoted husband and father and a faithful member of Central Church in Covington, Georgia. He lived as a God-fearing, moral handsome gentleman, full of integrity and excellence in every area of his life. For 65 years he loved his wife, Jean as Christ loves the church. He was an honorable father, a mentoring grandfather and a doting great-grandfather. He never met a stranger and with a warm welcome he would buy anyone a cup of coffee or share a story in his most eloquent way, anywhere he was able. Love was his seed, joy was his gift, laughter was his voice and his stand was simply “I don’t worry about that!”

Bob is survived by his wife, Jean L. Brown; daughter, Terri L. Vaughn and husband, Richard C. Vaughn; son, David A. Brown and wife, Terry A. Brown; daughter, Lori B. Causey; and daughter, Traci L. Reeves and husband, Joe D. Reeves. Bob is also survived by grandchildren, Victoria Brown Bullard, Steven Bullard, Justin Reeves, Lauren Reeves, Kaytie Vaughn, Kaitlynn Causey Scalambrino, Patrick Scalambrino, Matthew Reeves, Meghan O’Laughlin, Robert Causey, Faith Vaughn, Luke Vaughn and 12 great-grandsons and 1 great-granddaughter.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, at Central Church, 11157 City Pond Road, Covington, Georgia. The family will receive friends and family between 2to 3 p.m. The service will be officiated by Pastor Darrell Allen at 3 p.m. following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Central Church in honor of Bob Brown.