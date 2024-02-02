Retha Elizabeth Bone, of Covington, Passed away Thursday January 25, 2024 at the age of 103. Mrs. Bone was born in Berrien County, Georgia on October 16, 1920. She moved to Porterdale, GA in 1937, and met and married the love of her life James Edward Bone. They raised their family and continued to live in the Newton County area where they served as pillars of the Oak Hill community. She became a member and leader of Prospect Methodist Church in 1959 and she always strived to serve in the church and enjoyed participating in various activities and events at the church. Mrs. Bone was a homemaker and made sure her family was taken care of and once her last child started school she began serving as the cafeteria manager at Livingston Elementary School in 1966. Her and James served as the caretakers for Salem campground from 1970 until 1980. She proudly completed her GED in her 40s. Mrs. Bone enjoyed traveling, spending time with her friends, and most importantly loved her family and church family and the time she was with them, whether serving as a mentor, working with them, or participating in activities. She will be dearly missed by all those whose life she impacted and helped. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Edward Bone; children, Howell Bone, Annette Bone, Charles Bone, Jim Bone, Patricia Middlebrooks; daughter-in-laws, Sara Bone, Becky Bone; son-in-laws, Michael Knight, Phil Tucker; grandchildren, Eric Bone, Karyn Bone.

Survivors include her children, Ginger Tucker, Nancy Knight, Greg Bone (Marie); daughter-in-law, Carol Bone; grandchildren, Nita Tarlton, Cheryl McGunigal, Debra Sherriff, David Bone, Eddie Bone, Kevin Bone, Kimberly Brooks, Linda Pirtle, Doug Bone, Jenny Payne, Gina Harville, Rachel Peters, Sam Tucker, Kelsey Witherington; 29 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.