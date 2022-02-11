Norman Edward Peters, Sr., age 86, passed away in the evening of January 21, 2022, in Wilmington, N.C.



Norm was one of nine children and had fond memories of growing up in Eunice, W.V. Norm joined the Marines straight out of high school and a couple of years later married his high school sweetheart, Kaye Meadows. They had two boys, Ed and Mike. Norm worked for Youngblood Trucking after the Marines in multiple states helping with Terminal Operations. Norm and Kaye later settled in Georgia where he ran his own trucking business. In Georgia, they did lake living for a while where they were members of Stewart Baptist Church and later moved to Covington. In both locations, they had wonderful neighbors who treated them like family.

Norm and Kaye spent time traveling in the US and abroad but really loved their time in Biloxi, MS. Norm loved the sun and being outdoors especially at the beach. Anyone who knew him - knew he always had a tan. He loved to fish - deep sea fishing or catching bass in a pond. Norm loved football and westerns.

Norm’s wife, Kaye, was diagnosed with Alzheimer Disease and Norm lovingly took care of her to the end. During that time, their younger son, Mike, passed away from cancer, and they chose to move to North Topsail Beach, N.C. to be closer to their eldest son, Ed.

In addition to his parents Cecil and Ina Mae Peters, Norm was preceded in death by his wife, Kaye; their son Mike Peters; sisters Helen Elkins, Phyllis Turley and Blanche Mackey; brothers, Glenn Peters and Lawrence Peters; brothers-in-laws, Robert Elkins, Don Turley, Freddie Mackey and Eddie Hall; sisters-in-laws, June Peters and Sarah Peters.

Norm was very close to his entire family. We are comforted by the thought of a reunion in heaven right now and Norm being the cause of all the laughter.

Norm is survived by his eldest son, Ed Peters (Paula), and his grandchildren, Miranda Keagle (Matt), Sean Peters (Sarah), and Michael Peters, his great-grandson, Horatio Keagle, as well as his brothers, Clyde Peters, Leonard Peters, and Dean Peters and sister-in-law, Carolyn Hall, and the absolute best nieces and nephews as well as other family members.

There will be a small service held at a later date. For anyone wishing to donate, Norm was a big supporter of any research related to Alzheimer’s Disease.

