Molly Shappell, of 6114 Floyd Street in Covington, Georgia, lived her final days under hospice care in a hospital bed surrounded by loved ones in her favorite room of her house, her “country cute” sunroom. Through the window, she could see her garden, which she spent countless hours tending, a window box filled with daisies and a ceramic frog holding a sign that says “Gardening Made Me Beautiful.” On the fireplace mantle is a photo of her birth-mother, an aspiring actress in a traveling dance troupe in WWII, whom Mom’s birth-sisters believed she got her creative flair. Mom’s own pottery and hand-painted still lifes of vases and flowers dot the room. Before the hospital bed, there used to be a pink couch where she would often nap in the afternoons with her cat Wabi-Sabi, one of many animals she had rescued throughout her life. On the floor would rest her beloved dog, Indie, whom she’d take with her on numerous trips to her favorite place to vacation: Charleston, South Carolina. Nearby, on a shelf, was Stellaluna, her best-loved children’s book that expresses the importance of celebrating people’s differences as much as their similarities, which she often read to her students over the many years she spent as an elementary school teacher. Humorous stories from her life were told around her bed, like when she called a doctor, “Dr. Do-little,” after he wanted to discharge a close friend of hers too early from the hospital. Being a former aerobics instructor, though bed-bound, she couldn’t refuse moving to the workout music we played for her. With a smile, her feet shifted under the sheets in rhythm to the beat. Even though she followed a healthy diet and lifestyle for most of her life, she splurged on root-beer floats and hot dogs from Dairy Queen in her final days. Whether socializing, gardening, painting, teaching, exercising, or traveling, Mom was always busy. She used to say that staying active was her way of healing and being happy; it is no wonder she couldn’t stay in that hospital bed for too long. A celebration of her life will be held in her garden on her birthday, Saturday, April 17, at 11:00 a.m. If attending, do a Molly and please feel free to park on Floyd Street some distance away from her house, so you have the chance to exercise and take in the sun.



This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Mrs. Shappell’s family.

