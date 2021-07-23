Marion Barnes

J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home

Mrs. Marion Barnes, age 90, of Covington, Georgia, passed away July 17, 2021. She was born Aug. 13, 1930, to Aubrey and Grace Ewing who have preceded her in death. Mrs. Barnes was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother (Memo). She graduated from University of Geaorgia with a bachelor’s degree. Mrs. Barnes loved bird watching, gardening, and cooking for family. She was a member of Starrsville United Methodist Church. Mrs. Barnes had a passion for her mission work at the church, helping with the Rainbow Homeless Shelter, and Faith Works. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Don Barnes; brothers, Alton Ewing and Charles Ewing.

Mrs. Barnes is survived by her children, Elaine Edwards (Mike) of Hixson, Tennessee, Donna Faye Sowell (Jim) of Lilburn, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren; sibling, Mort Ewing (Faye) of Covington; sisters-in-law, Margaret Ewing and Zelna Ewing, many nieces, nephews, other family members, and close friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Marion Barnes will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home with Reverend Alan Barrett officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, July 18, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Rainbow Homeless Shelter located at, 7154 Turner Lake Circle SW. Covington, GA 30014 and, Starrsville United Methodist Church Mission Fund located at 2786 Dixie Rd. Covington, GA 30014. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

