Marie Hambrick Hopkins of Conyers, Ga. passed away peacefully at the age of 99 on September 27, 2021. Born July 13, 1922 in Atlanta, she graduated from Girls High and lived her entire life in the metro Atlanta area. She married Edward Hopkins in 1941 and began her life-long role as loving wife and mother. As a homemaker she supported every endeavor in which her children participated. While this included chief cook, chauffeur, cheerleader, supporter and spiritual leader for her family she always found time for her volunteer community service and her church. Marie was active in the PTA, earning a lifetime membership, the Dekalb Memorial Athletic Association, Lithonia Woman’s Club, Sparklers Sunday School class and the Georgia Power Ambassadors. A loving Christian servant, she attended Methodist churches including Kirkwood, Martha Brown Memorial (East Atlanta), Lithonia FUMC (for over 50 years) and recently Conyers First Methodist. She participated in the United Methodist Women’s organization for over 60 years. Marie also kept her high school friendships alive with the J. U. G club (Just Us Girls) who have gathered since high school graduation. Her greatest joy in life however, was as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Velma and B. H. Hambrick; her loving husband Edward Hopkins; brothers David Hambrick and Virgil (Cicero) Hambrick; and sister Talitha Martin. Survivors include daughters, Carol Ward (Harold) of Thomson, Ga. and Harriet Harwell (Fred) of Covington, Ga.; sons, Hal Hopkins (Carla) of Conyers, Ga. and Mark Hopkins (Jill Herndon) of Marietta, Ga.; brother, Dr. Charles Hambrick of Franklin, TN. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made in Marie’s memory to Wellroot Family Services (formerly Methodist Children’s Home), 1967 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 400, Tucker, Ga. 30084 or to a charity of your choice.

Visitation was set for 11 o’clock, Saturday, October 2, at Henry Funeral Home, Lithonia, Ga. and the service following in the chapel at 1 o’clock. Interment will be at 11 o’clock, Monday, October 4, at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Stockbridge, Ga. The Reverend Chris Shurtz of Conyers FUMC will officiate.