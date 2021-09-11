Mr. Lee Autry, age 59, of Oxford passed away September 4, 2021. He was born December 5, 1961 in Atlanta and grew up in Oxford. Lee was a 1980 graduate of Newton County High School. He went to college at Oxford College, graduated from Emory University, and obtained his teaching certificate from the University of Georgia. Lee loved trains, UGA sports, LSU sports, and traveling. Lee was a member of Oxford Lions Club. He was a lifelong member of Allen Memorial United Methodist Church and served as the lay leader there for several years.



Lee worked at Walmart for 20 years where he was a trusted employee, he taught at Eastside High School for 2 years, and taught and coached at Indian Creek Middle School for 25 years. He was a beloved member of this community and embodied the sense of pride in everything he did. Lee was preceded in death by his mother Mary Polson Autry. He is survived by his father and step mother Andy and Sherry Autry of Covington, his brother Dan Autry of Oxford, his step brother and sister-in-law Kevin and Kathy Stallworth of Lake Wales, Florida and every student, athlete, co-worker, church member, and friend that he came in contact with during his life.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the family regrets that the services must be private however, there will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Donations may be made to the United Methodist Men at Allen Memorial Church or the Indian Creek Middle School Football and Wrestling Team. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014