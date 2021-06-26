Kenneth George Cochran, age 70, of Monticello, former resident of Oxford suffered a massive heart attack and was discovered deceased, June 11, 2021. He was born November 4, 1950 in Porterdale to George Thomas Cochran and Cleo Bell Cochran who have preceded him in death as well as sisters Joyce Thacker & Martha Cordero. Kenneth worked for Cleary Pest Control for many years, retiring from Lakeside Pest Control in Jackson in 2014. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, hunting, coin collecting and frequenting the local Waffle House to have a cup of coffee.

Mr. Cochran is survived by his daughter and son in law, Billy & Lisa Cowan of Covington, his grandchildren Brett & Lacey Brackett, Savannah Johnson, Scout, Stone & Silas Cowan of Covington, his sister and brother in law, Perry & Shirley Wilson of Conyers, brother, Randy Cochran of Florida along with numerous other family members.



