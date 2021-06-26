Jeffrey Lynn Leach, of Social Circle, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at the age of 69. Mr. Leach grew up in Quincy, Illinois and for the last 20 years, was a resident of Social Circle, Georgia, and a member of Eastridge Community Church. He graduated from Missouri Baptist College earning his Bachelor’s in History before graduating from Covenant Presbyterian Seminary where he got his Master’s in Divinity. Mr. Leach was preceded in death by his parents, William Orville and Frances Maxine (Wallace) Leach.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Leach; daughters, Sara Leach, Patricia Leach; sons, Shawn Leach, Jeffrey Leach (Amelia); grandchildren, Khloe Leach, Landon Leach, Noah Crutchfield; brother, William “Bud” Leach (June) of St. Louis; as well as numerous friends.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Leach will be held at a later date.

www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences