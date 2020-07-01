Howard Dan Haralson, of Covington, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the age of 72.

He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Covington and a proud veteran of the United States Army. Dan’s life was centered around family, and in his attention to details, he consistently demonstrated their importance to him; he remembered important dates, sent postcards from his traveling adventures and made sure a honey baked ham or turkey was a part of holiday gatherings. Though Dan was soft-spoken and reserved in nature, his quick-witted humor shined brightly in the presence of family, and he will be remembered as an attentive and thoughtful son, brother and uncle.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Spearman and Grace (Conner) Haralson.

Those who will remember Dan with deep affection and fond memories are his brothers and sister-in-law, Bruce Haralson, Kent and Allison Haralson; nieces and their husbands, Kimberly and Timothy Walden, Kelli and Russell Rebholz; as well as great-nieces and great-nephews, Blair, Judson, Kayden, Jaxon and Gracelyn.

A graveside service for Dan will be held Thursday, July 2, at 11 a.m., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Dr. Cody McNutt officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, on Wednesday, July 1, from 6-8 p.m.