Hilbern Oliver, Jr., age 60, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Funeral services for Hilbern Oliver, Jr. were conducted Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home of Milledgeville. Interment followed in Scenic Memorial Gardens. The family received friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the service hour. A native of Milledgeville, Hilbern was born on December 24, 1961 to the late Hilbern Oliver, Sr. and the late Alice Florence Doolittle Oliver. Hilbern served in the National Guard, and was Retired, having been a Forklift Operator for over 30 years. Hilbern is survived by his wife, Joann Barbee Oliver of Covington ; 3 children, Roy (& Jennifer) Matthew Oliver, and David Covington ; 1 Grandchild, Julie Oliver ; 1 brother, B. Justin Oliver ; and 2 sisters, Lavaine A. Oliver and Kate Oliver.