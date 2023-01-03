Mrs. Geneva Hodges, age 94, of Mansfield passed away Wednesday. December 21, 2022.

She was born in Bostwick, Georgia on April 13, 1928 to Herbert Addison and Irene Ruark Few who have preceded her in death.

Mrs. Hodges and her husband Hulon owned and operated the Hub Bus Station from 1971 until 1984. She enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, cooking, and loved flowers. She was a longtime member of the Pine Grove Ladies Club, and was once a member of the Newton Federal Feds Bowling Team. Mrs. Hodges was Methodist by faith and attended Sewell Church.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Hulon Hodges, her daughter Karen Hodges, her grandson Wayne Glaze, her sisters Carolyn Few Capps and Roselle Few Ozburn, and her brother Steve Few.



Mrs. Hodges is survived by her sons Mr. William (Bill) Hodges (Sue) of Mansfield, and Mr. Michael S. Hodges (Catherine) of Oxford; daughters Mrs. Brenda H. Cason (Wayne) of Mansfield and Mrs. Kathryn H. Wheeler, of Mansfield; grandchildren Kevin Glaze, Linda Cason, Michelle Faith, Larry Cason, Shannon Porter, and Jennifer Moss; great-grandchildren Taylor Dial Bowman, Zachary Hulon Faith, Abigail Faith, Justin Dial, Aubrey Cason, Peyton Cason, Clay Porter, Will Porter, and Ben Porter; her great-great grandson Dawson Bowman; along with a host nieces and nephews, other family and close friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hodges were held at 2 o’clock Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Reverend Darrell Payne officiating. Interment folowed at Carmel Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Tuesday prior to the service.

J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.



