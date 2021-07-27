Mrs. Eva Crosby-Parker, age 64, of Covington passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021. She was born June 12, 1957 in Atlanta. Mrs. Parker grew up in Riverdale. She worked for Kroger in Covington from 1979 until her retirement in 2019. Mrs. Parker loved spending time with her family and loved shopping. She was a loving mama, grandma, great grandma, sister, and friend. She was preceded in death by her father Vinson Crosby, her mother Sarah Harris, her husband Elbert Glenn Parker, Jr, along her brothers Darryl Crosby and Scottie Crosby.



Mrs. Parker is survived by daughters and son-in-law Dawn and Eddie Bowen of Mansfield, and Traci Gossett of Kentucky, her grandchildren Kenny, Ashley, Brittany, Chasity, Hank, and Devon, her 12 great grandchildren, her siblings; Tara Crosby, Amberly Nies, Broy Crosby, and Marsha Lunsford along with numerous other family and close friends.

A gathering of friends was held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

As of April 8, 2021, Gov. Brian Kemp has lifted the restrictions for large gatherings and other recommendations throughout Georgia. However, we ask that you still be respectful of the family and others during this time. If you are sick, not feeling well, or have any symptoms of COVID-19, please do not attend the service or services. If you feel the need to wear a mask, please do so.