Mrs. Elizabeth McClendon Ozburn, age 92, of Covington, passed away Aug. 12, 2020.

She was born Nov. 6, 1927, in Mansfield, to Tom and Mary McClendon who have preceded her in death. She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Covington. She was personnel manager for Kmart and was known to those she worked with as Ms. Tilly. She loved spending time working in her garden and was a talented seamstress that enjoyed sewing for her family. She shared her love and brought so much joy to her family by hosting family dinners and celebrations making the best fried chicken, biscuits and pecan pies. Her greatest passion was her grandchildren who spent many weekends, summers and holidays at her house having the best time creating memories to last a lifetime.

Along with her parents Mrs. Ozburn was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Kelvin Grant Ozburn, Sr. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children and her grandchildren. Mrs. Ozburn is survived by her son Grant and Debbie Ozburn of McDonough; daughter, Sandra and Frank Daws of Covington; and, grandchildren, Dee Dee and Chris Kilkelly, Sonja and Mickie Wagoner, Amy and Mike Anderson, Alicia and Stephen Bennett, Angie and Brian Davis, along with 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services for Mrs. Ozburn will be held at 3 o’clock Saturday, Aug. 15, at Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Mansfield with Rev. Ron Swann officiating.

J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014 is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 4228 Mill Street, Covington, GA 30014.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of mask is encouraged, and most importantly if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID-19 you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.