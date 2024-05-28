Dr. Michael B. Sigman 77, of Mansfield passed away Tuesday May 14, 2024. He was born in Monroe, GA to William Edgar and Gladys Barron Tuggle Sigman. In 1976, Dr. Sigman graduated from the Georgia School of Veterinary Medicine following earning his Masters Degree in Reproductive Physiology and his Undergraduate Degree in Animal Sciences, both from the University of Georgia. In 1980, he opened his veterinary clinic on Highway 142 in Covington. Dr. Sigman had a mixed practice treating both large and small animals; not only treating household pets, but also including horses, cows, and goats, providing house calls at many homes and farms.

In 1996, he became an FEI Veterinary Delegate for 3-day Eventing Equestrian Competitions. He volunteered with FFA and 4-H, assisting with livestock projects and volunteered with Vocational Agriculture mentoring students considering a career in Veterinary Medicine. He loved horseback riding, his Registered Angus Cows and bird hunting. He loved University of Georgia Football and never missed a game. Dr. Sigman was a member of Covington First United Methodist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Eddie Sigman and Roy Sigman. Dr. Sigman is survived by his wife of 54 years Catharine Callaway Sigman; his son Michael Barron Sigman, Jr. and his wife Stacey Sigman; his daughter Mary Bess Davis and her husband Mark; grandchildren Michael Garrett Sigman, Evan Dial Sigman, Kate Callaway Sigman, Austin Tanner Davis and Grayson Tyler Davis; his sister Margaret Malcom, along with many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Funeral services for Dr. Sigman were held Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 2 o’clock at Social Circle United Methodist Church with Reverend Chris Shurtz officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Homes https:// www.georgiasheriffsyouth.org or Georgia Equine Rescue League https://gerlltd.org/ .