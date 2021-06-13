Dr. Leon Foote, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the age of 87. From Footeprints on the Sawdust Trail to Footeprints on the Streets of Gold, Dr. Leon was a man of God, loved his Saviour, KJV Bible, and his family. He was loved and returned by his Saviour and also his family. To those that know Jesus as their Saviour we will have a glad reunion day. Dr. Foote was an evangelist for many years and pastored The Cedar Crest-Lucy Furnace Chapel in Mount Union, Pennsylvania for 25 years (from 1958-1984). He was preceded in death by his great-grandchild, Chaney Corcoran; parents, Joseph and Jean Foote.



Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Brenda Foote; daughter, Nancy Musey (John); sons, David Foote (Rebekah), Barry Foote (Lynn), Joel Foote (Candace), John Foote (Monica); grandchildren, Greg Foote (Beth), David Foote (Sharon), Nathan Foote (Marie), Stephen Foote, Jeremy Foote, Krystal Corcoran (Jeff), Justin White (Ashley), Tim Foote, Terrie Williams (Jeff), Joshua Foote (Heather), Bryan Foote (Beth), Jason Oviatt, Megan Stratton (Brad), Abigail Foote; fifteen great-grandchildren; brother, James Foote; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Dr. Foote was held Saturday, June 12, 2021, 1 p.m., at Canaan Baptist Church, 5581 Salem Road, in Covington, with Pastor John Leatherman officiating as well as some remarks from other pastor friends. Interment will follow in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends were invited to visit with the family at the church, Friday, June 11, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. The service was live streamed at www.canaanbaptist.org.

A Memorial Service will be held in the near future at the church he pastored for 25 years; now known as Cedar Crest Independent Baptist Church in Mount Union, PA. Date and time to be announced at a later date.

A recent interview by Abraham Cline can be found on YouTube. The title is The Difference: Testimony of Dr. Leon Foote.

