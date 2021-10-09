Dr. Doyle W. West, Jr., age 89, of Covington passed away Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born in Lakeland, Florida on July 2, 1932 to Doyle W. West, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Hancock West who have preceded him in death.



Dr. West grew up in Lakeland and graduated from Lakeland High School. He received his Bachelors of Science degree from Stetson University in Deland, Florida where he played football and his Doctorate of Theology from Christian Life School of Theology in Columbus. Dr. West was an accountant for the State of Georgia for 12 years and served as the Dean of Christian Life School of Theology Covington campus for many years. He was an Associate Broker for Lee Staples Realty in Conyers and was a Broker himself enjoying many years working in real estate. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Dr. West served in the United States Army and achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. He was a devoted Christian who spent countless hours helping those in need.

Dr. West is survived by his wife Judith West, his sons Ronnie West (Becky) of Newnan and Donnie West (Sandy) of Wedowee, Alabama; his adopted son Pastor Tommy Gordon of Covington; his grandchildren; Shannon, Brad, Jennifer, and Lori; his great grandchildren; Wyatt, Lily, and Austin; and his brother Ray West of Lakeland, Florida along with a host of other family and many close friends.

Funeral services for Dr. West will be held at 2 o’clock on Monday, October 11, 2021 in the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Pastor Dr. Tommy Gordon officiating. Interment will follow at Lawnwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Monday prior to the service. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

As of April 8, 2021, Governor Brian Kemp has lifted the restrictions for large gatherings and other recommendations throughout Georgia. However, we ask that you still be respectful of the family and others during this time. If you are sick, not feeling well, or have any symptoms of COVID 19, please do not attend the service or services. If you feel the need to wear a mask, please do so.