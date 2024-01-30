Donald Dean Helm (Gus) of Covington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Born on April 19, 1929, in Iowa City, IA, he was the son of Clarence Helm and Erma Francis Helm, and stepson of Earl Ewalt. Donald’s passing follows the departure of his devoted wife of 68 years, Vivian Agee Helm.

A proud graduate of the University of Iowa in 1951, Donald went on to serve his country with honor in the Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. After his military service, he pursued a successful career as a Labor Relations & Human Resources Manager. His contributions extended beyond the workplace as he dedicated 15 years of service to the Newton County Planning Commission.

Donald’s passion for sports led him to a remarkable 35-year tenure as a Georgia High School Baseball & Football Official. His expertise was recognized with appointments to officiate the Georgia All-Stars and the Georgia vs Florida All Stars. Additionally, he served as a college baseball umpire for the ACC & SEC.

In retirement, Donald pursued his love for golf and embraced a new chapter in his life, becoming a devoted breeder of registered Black Angus Cattle. Don is survived by sons Darrell Helm (Laura) and Steve Helm (Sherri), four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and sister Joan Swanson.

A Graveside Service to honor the life of Mr. Helm will be held Monday, January 29, 2024, at 11:00 A.M, at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Mike Wadley officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family, one hour prior to his service, from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road in Covington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 10 Almon Church Road, Covington, GA 30014.