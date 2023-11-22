Denise Gainer passed away peacefully yesterday, November 13, 2023, after a long and quietly courageous battle against a terminal illness. Born November 13, 1957, she celebrated her 66th birthday in heaven surrounded by loved ones who had preceded her in death (including her parents, Tiney and Eva Campbell, sisters, Louise, Josephine and Inez and brothers Phillip and Danny), who undoubtedly welcomed her with open arms along with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Denise’s heart and capacity for loving others were a source of joy and strength to her family and friends throughout her entire life. Possessed of true beauty both within and without (and in equal parts), her smile could light up an entire room and her hug could warm the spirit of anyone (even on their worst day). Her legacy of love will remain in the hearts of all those who knew her as she touched our lives with a rare grace and beauty that was all her own. And just as all our lives have been made richer by hers, so now is heaven made richer by her presence. Denise is survived by her husband, Gil Gainer, daughters Tori and Emily Gainer, sisters Martha Elrod (Stanley), Judy Smith, Annette Daniel (Dan), Sheila Hipps, brother, Freddy Campbell (Jo), as well as a great many nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral service will be held at Covington First United Methodist Church, 1113 Church St., Covington, GA 30014, Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 3PM, with visitation in the sanctuary beginning at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Covington First United Methodist Church and/or Lovejoy United Methodist Church, 12835 Hwy. 36, Covington, GA 30014.

