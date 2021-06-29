Clayton Lightfoot received his early education from Social Circle Public School Systems and graduated in 1980 from Social Circle High School.



Clayton will be remembered for his many acts of love shown to his family, (especially his mom) whom he loved dearly) along with his affectionate smile and kind loving heart, and his love for country rides will resonate with us forever.

Clayton began his career with the Newton County School System in 2001, as a Custodian and throughout his tenure with NHS, he formed and shared a special bond with the students, faculty, staff and Alumni of fond memories that will live on in us forever.

He is preceded in death by his father, J.C. Smith; brother, Rodney Mathis and his aunt, Betty Hardge.

He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Gracie Lightfoot Mathis; sisters, Mrs. Vanessa (John) Floyd and Ms. Melinda Lightfoot; nephews, Mr. Shea Lightfoot and Mr. Jordan Lightfoot; niece, Ms. Precious Lightfoot; great nephew, Jordan Lightfoot, Jr.; aunts, Mrs. Clara (Charles) Lackey and Ms. Donna Lightfoot; uncle, Mr. Glenn (Annette) Lightfoot; special cousins, Mr. Cedric Gibbs, Mrs. Lisa Lightfoot-Thomas and Mr. Adrian Gibbs.

Our hearts are bowed in sorrow over the swift passing of our beloved Clayton (Dooley) Lightfoot, yet you have been steadfast in your efforts to remind us of God’s perfect plan. We are grateful for every blessing and every act of compassion through visits, food, phone calls, prayers, especially Mr. Clay’s NHS family. You will always hold a special place in our families’ hearts.

Service Information:

Wednesday, June 2, 2021; 1:00 P.M.

Lakeview Memorial Cemetery

325 Hickory Dr.

Social Circle, GA 30025

Minister Michael Chapple, Eulogist