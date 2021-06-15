Betty Stapp, of Covington, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the age of 76. A beautician for 44 years, Mrs. Stapp was sweet and caring, and always had a smile on her face. She loved spending time with her family – especially her grandchildren who were the light of her life. In addition, Mrs. Stapp enjoyed spending her vacations at Panama City Beach with her family whenever she could. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisha Michelle; parents, Charles Demus and Hazel Virginia Mason; sisters, Beverly Diane White, Brenda Hutchins; and brother, Charles Demus Mason, Jr.

Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Benjamin Stapp; Son, Paul Stapp (Kristen); grandchildren, Caleb Stapp, Madelyn Stapp; Sister, Bennie Gail Brock; brother, Rodney Mason; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Stapp will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 1 p.m., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Darrell Allen officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, two hours prior to her service, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest executive order has eliminated restrictions on large gatherings; however, CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services.

