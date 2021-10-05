Ben Truelove, of Covington, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the age of 60. Mr. Truelove was a man known for his integrity and honor. He was always a joy to be around and very serious at times. Mr. Truelove adored his son and always put him first. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty Sue and Huey Alvin Truelove.



Mr. Truelove is survived by his son, Brian Truelove (Haley); grandchildren, Eylan Truelove, Brooks Truelove, Luke Truelove; sisters, Pam Francis (Jim), Kay Gray (Mickey); brother, Ray Truelove (Brenda); niece, Amy Capello; nephews, Gabe Owens, Matt Grey, Daniel Truelove, Jacob Truelove, David Francis; and special friend, Marie Owens.

A memorial service for Mr. Truelove will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, 3 p.m., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home two hours prior to his service from 1-3 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest executive order has eliminated restrictions on large gatherings; however, CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services.

