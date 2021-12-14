Addie Lepsilin Mathews was born on August 5, 1936, in Oxford, Georgia, to the late Spurgeon Jones and Laura Lee Perry. She was the third eldest of six children.



As a child, she was raised in the United Methodist Church and accepted Christ as her personal Lord and Savior.

Addie received her General Studies at Washington Street School in Covington, Georgia.

In 1953, Addie married the love of her life, Isaac Mathew, Sr. of Covington, Georgia and from that union nine children were born.

After High School, the family relocated to Detroit, Michigan where she began her career in the jewelry industry as a watch repair technician for several years. She then began working for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, where she remained a devoted employee for more than twenty-five years until her retirement in 2003.

After she officially retired, within six months, Addie moved back to Covington, Georgia to be close to her family and friends.

Addie enjoyed attending church, cooking delicious meals for her family, going to the casinos, and traveling. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt, and friend.

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, Addie made her transition from earth to heaven at Piedmont-Rockdale Hospital in Conyers, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her husband, Isaac Mathew, Sr.; three sons, Willie James, Gregory, and Brian, Sr.; one daughter, Rhonda, and great grandchild Damyus.

She Leaves to celebrate her life and cherish her memories; two sons, Isaac, Jr. (Nancy) and Jeffery; three daughters Anita, Dana (Don) and Ardella; twenty-seven grandchildren; thirty-five great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; one sister, Evelyn (Willie); two sisters-in-law, Gladys and Evelyn Ross; one daughter-in-law, Vanessa; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and caring friends.