Tornado confirmed part of storm that damaged Covington shelter, caused injuries

COVINGTON, Ga. — The National Weather Service reported a tornado touched down in Covington and ran for about 1.5 miles Saturday afternoon.

The tornado was part of a storm that left some major damage to The Rainbow Homeless Shelter off Turner Lake Road about 5:15 p.m., said Covington Police spokesman Capt. Ken Malcom.

One man at the shelter suffered a minor injury when the storm hit, Malcom said.

WSB-TV reported officials with the shelter said about 20 men were inside the building eating dinner and watching TV at the time.

The EF-1 tornado was tracked from Washington Street and Walker Bend Parkway to Woodhaven Drive near I-20 in western Covington, according to the National Weather Service.

An EF-1 has estimated wind speeds from 73 to 112 mph, according to the NWS.

The tornado also downed trees along its path, including in the area of Brown Bridge Road and Turner Lake Road near the Rainbow Shelter, a local official said. The storm also did some damage to the skirts of some residences in a mobile home park near the homeless shelter, Malcom said.

Downed trees also caused some power outages in western Newton County, Snapping Shoals EMC reported. More than 22,000 outages were reported in Georgia Saturday, AccuWeather reported

However, there was not any significant damage done elsewhere in the county, said Newton County sheriff's spokeswoman Caitlin Jett.

AccuWeather reported the remnants of Hurricane Delta which struck the coast of Louisiana prompted several tornado warnings across Georgia. The center of circulation was west of the area but the storm drew tropical moisture across the southeastern U.S., fueling the rain and thunderstorms, AccuWeather reported.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport issued a ground stop Saturday while the NWS issued preliminary tornado reports in Coweta and Pike counties. A tornado did structural damage to a high school in Coweta County, the weather service reported.







