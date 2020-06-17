Snapping Shoals moves annual meeting to October because of virus fears

Covington-based Snapping Shoals EMC will move its annual meeting of members from its traditional July date to October because of safety concerns about the coronavirus.

Snapping Shoals, which provides electricity to much of Newton County, announced its board of directors made the decision to postpone the meeting to Oct. 13.



The meeting will be held at the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending promptly at 11:15 a.m., the cooperative stated on its website.

"We take very seriously the health of our members and employees and feel that this decision was necessary in order to comply with CDC social distancing guidelines," its website stated.

A business session will begin at 11:30 a.m. and prize drawings will be held after the business session ends.

Only Snapping Shoals EMC members (electric customers) are eligible to register, to participate in the election of directors and co-op business, and to win prizes. Members must be present to win prizes.



For more information on the EMC's bylaws pertaining to the Annual Meeting and Election of Directors, visit https://www.ssemc.com.

The co-op currently provides electricity to approximately 99,000 homes, businesses and other facilities in an eight-county area that includes large portions of Newton, Henry and Rockdale counties as well as parts of DeKalb, Butts, Walton, Jasper and Morgan counties.