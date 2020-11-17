Roadside and trail cleanups planned Saturday in Newton County

Cleanups are planned for two areas in Newton County Saturday morning, Nov. 21.

Organizers are asking for volunteers to "show community pride" and help clean up littered streets on the county's west side Saturday, Nov. 21, between 9 a.m. and noon.

The event, organized by Newton Cares and District 3 County Commissioner Nancy Schulz, will begin at Fairview Elementary School at 3325 Fairview Road in Covington.

Volunteers are asked to meet in the parking lot at the front of the school to pick up trash bags and gloves. If available they should bring a rake and grabber tool, a news release stated.

Chad Livsey of the Chad Livsey Project will be assisting with cleanup efforts. Livsey has been recognized by Snellville Proud and Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful for his community cleanup work, a news release stated.

Keep Covington Newton Beautiful (KCNB), a local nonprofit, will support the cleanup by providing plastic bags and gloves.

In addition, Newton Trails is hosting a cleanup day for a section of the Cricket Frog Trail Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Participants are urged to bring gloves and a mask and meet on the trail behind Hester's Store at 5148 Washington St. in Covington.

For more information, visit newtontrails.org.