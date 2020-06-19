Newton waste authority extends expiration of 2019-20 hang tags to July 31

The Newton County Solid Waste Management Authority has extended the expiration date of 2019-20 Newton County Convenience Center Vehicle Hang Tags to July 31.

The additional time was granted to compensate for the sales location being closed due to social distancing guidelines for COVID-19.

The 2019-20 version of the tags was originally due to expire June 30.

Hang tags for 2020-21 are on sale at the Newton County Historic Courthouse, 1124 Clark St., Covington, via mail or online at https://www.co.newton.ga.us/273/Convenience-Recycling-Centers.

In order to purchase a hang tag, at a cost of $155, proof of residency such as utility bill, mortgage or lease agreement or property tax bill, must be provided.

Historic Courthouse hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.