Newton sheriff using thermal imaging system to help stop COVID-19 spread

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is now using an advanced thermal imaging technology system in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Real Time Networks (RTN) Temperature Screening Solution screens for body temperatures 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater and detects if a protective mask is properly being worn. The screening process requires no contact and allows for social distancing in the facility.

Sheriff’s Office employees are not allowed to enter the facility if the system detects body temperatures 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater.

The Sheriff’s Office requested employees to wear protective masks. However, it requires employees to practice social distancing at all times.

“The Real Time Networks Temperature Screening Solution will help minimize the spread of the coronavirus as we continue to serve our community,” said Sheriff Ezell Brown.

“Since March, we have committed to doing everything in our power to keep our staff, inmate residents, and community safe. The non-contact temperature readers are one of the many safeguards we have implemented in our facility to promote safety and health. We will continue to address the concerns presented by the coronavirus because the safety and well-being of our staff, inmate residents, and community are top priority.”

The RTN Temperature Screening Solution was grant funded and placed in the Sheriff’s Office headquarters, Eastside Precinct and Westside Precinct. Additionally, the system was placed in all buildings where Sheriff’s Office deputies and personnel work.