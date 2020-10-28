Newton, north Georgia under flash flood watch through Thursday

COVINGTON, Ga. — A flash flood watch is in effect through Thursday evening for Newton County and the majority of north Georgia.

The National Weather Service (NWS) stated heavy rainfall is expected across the area “due to the influence of a warm front (Wednesday) then with rain bands associated with the remnants of Hurricane Zeta as it weakens and tracks across the forecast area (Wednesday night) into Thursday.”

Average rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected across north Georgia, according to the NWS, but higher amounts are possible.

A flash flood watch means that “conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding,” the NWS stated, which can be dangerous.

Residents are encouraged to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action in the event flash flood warnings are issued.

The flash flood watch went into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents should also prepare for potentially hazardous winds, according to the NWS, as sustained winds are expected to be in the 25-35 mph range with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall Wednesday evening on the southeast coast of Louisiana, according to the NWS.

