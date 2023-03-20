Newton County offering ARPA funds to nonprofits

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County is using ARPA funding to provide a variety of grant programs to support nonprofits in the wake of the pandemic, the government recently announced.



All applications are due by April 28 at 5 p.m. Apply at https://iparametrics-800652.workflowcloud.com/forms/fb741741-34bd-4ab5-8ae2-453cdc30e709.

What Grants Are Available?

• Nonprofit Assistance Grant

• Nonprofit Youth Engagement Grant

• Nonprofit Food Pantry Grant

Who Is Eligible?

Nonprofits operating within Newton County may apply. The nonprofit must have been in operation on or before March 3, 2021, and still be in operation currently.

•Must have a valid SAM number (can apply without one).

•Those in a Qualified Census Tract (QCT) will have award preference.

•Must possess the capacity to be successful with the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

• Must have a current and active Newton County Occupational Tax Certificate (churches are exempt)

• Must have a valid Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN)

• Must be registered and in good standing with the Georgia Secretary of State.

• Must not currently be in bankruptcy.

• Must be current on all annual 990 taxes.

• Must intend to stay in business for the following 12 months.

How Much Can Be Applied For?

• Non-profits may be eligible for more than one program

• $100,000 (maximum) – General Nonprofit Assistance

• $50,000 (maximum)—Youth Engagement

• $30,000 (maximum)—Food Security

Eligible Expenses

Nonprofit Assistance Grant Program

• Payroll, Mortgages, Rent, Other Operating Expenses, and Costs associated with mitigation or prevention of COVID-19 (i.e.: enhanced cleaning expenses, barrier or partitions, or COVID-19 vaccination, testing masks, hand sanitizer and other COVID-19 related expenses).

Nonprofit Youth Engagement Grant Program

• Supplies, Youth Program Staffing Costs, Food & Beverage for youth participants, transportation, community outreach and marketing, and other related programmatic operating expenses

Nonprofit Food Pantry Grant Program

• Food & Supplies, Food Storage, Staffing Costs, Community Outreach & Marketing, and Other related programmatic operating expenses for existing food pantries only.

How Do I Apply?

