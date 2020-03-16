Newton County confirmed COVID-19 cases holding at one

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Newton County is holding at one, according to the most recent information released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Questions arose about the total number of cases in the county when the Newton County School System released a statement Sunday that an employee at the Newton County Theme School had been diagnosed with coronavirus after four City of Covington firefighters were quarantined after assisting EMS last week with a patient who later tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email, Covington Fire Chief Jeremy Holmes told The Covington News Monday morning that the quarantined firefighters did not respond to a call at the Theme School for the patient.

"I'm not sure what all I can say, but I can say we did not respond to the Theme School for the patient," Holmes said.

According to the information just released, there are now 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. There has been one death reported.

Chad Wasdin, Communications Director and Public Information Officer for the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments told The News Monday afternoon that the Newton County patient is hospitalized but did not disclose the location of the hospital.

"The Health Department does not release any personal identifying information of cases including location of hospitalization," Wasdin said.

The latest statewide numbers:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County

County

Cases

Fulton

27

Cobb

22

Dekalb

10

Bartow

9

Cherokee

7

Dougherty

6

Fayette

5

Clayton

5

Gwinnett

5

Floyd

4

Clarke

3

Lowndes

3

Gordon

2

Coweta

2

Lee

2

Henry

2

Troup

1

Hall

1

Polk

1

Paulding

1

Charlton

1

Newton

1

Forsyth

1











