Newton County Board of Education recap: Feb. 27, 2024.
Education

NEWTON COUNTY – At the Feb. 27 meeting, Newton County Board of Education members heard from superintendent Duke Bradley III to discuss his 90-day report.


The report included his observations from his first 90 days in office, as well as feedback on areas of improvement and recommendations to the board.


A full recap on Bradley’s 90-day report will be available in the coming days.


The board also voted unanimously on several business items and they are as follows.

  • The purchasing of virtual instructional services for various schools from Proximity Learning of Austin, Texas in the amount of $33,059.96.

  • The purchasing of educational support resources from Carson Dellosa Education in the amount $687,769.12

  • The purchasing of educational support resources from CTBook Holdings LLC/Bulk Bookstore of Portland, Oregon in the amount of $99,262.95.

  • The purchasing of educational support resources from Really Great Reading of Cabin John, Maryland in the amount of $35,239.60.

  • The purchasing of laptop computers for various schools in the amount of $98,084.

  • The purchasing of CTAE supplies and resources for various schools from Learning Labs Inc of Calhoun, GA in the amount of $148,470.87.

  • The purchasing of AED machines for various schools in the amount of $51,000.

  • The purchasing of band instruments and accessories for middle and high schools in the amount of $97,542.

  • A contract relative to the construction of batting cages at all high schools from S.H. Creel Contracting Inc. in the amount of $1,589,365.

  • A contract relative to painting across select schools in the amount of $217,000.

  • The purchasing of weight room flooring for Alcovy High School in the amount of $39,448.75.

  • The purchase of HVAC equipment and installation at Porterdale Elementary School in the amount of $342,669.

  • The disposal of surplus property.

  • The approval of various personnel changes.

A full in-depth article covering the Feb. 27 Board of Education meeting will be published in the coming days.