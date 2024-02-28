Newton County Board of Education recap: Feb. 27, 2024.

NEWTON COUNTY – At the Feb. 27 meeting, Newton County Board of Education members heard from superintendent Duke Bradley III to discuss his 90-day report.

The report included his observations from his first 90 days in office, as well as feedback on areas of improvement and recommendations to the board.

A full recap on Bradley’s 90-day report will be available in the coming days.

The board also voted unanimously on several business items and they are as follows.

The purchasing of virtual instructional services for various schools from Proximity Learning of Austin, Texas in the amount of $33,059.96.

The purchasing of educational support resources from Carson Dellosa Education in the amount $687,769.12

The purchasing of educational support resources from CTBook Holdings LLC/Bulk Bookstore of Portland, Oregon in the amount of $99,262.95.

The purchasing of educational support resources from Really Great Reading of Cabin John, Maryland in the amount of $35,239.60.

The purchasing of laptop computers for various schools in the amount of $98,084.

The purchasing of CTAE supplies and resources for various schools from Learning Labs Inc of Calhoun, GA in the amount of $148,470.87.

The purchasing of AED machines for various schools in the amount of $51,000.

The purchasing of band instruments and accessories for middle and high schools in the amount of $97,542.

A contract relative to the construction of batting cages at all high schools from S.H. Creel Contracting Inc. in the amount of $1,589,365.

A contract relative to painting across select schools in the amount of $217,000.

The purchasing of weight room flooring for Alcovy High School in the amount of $39,448.75.

The purchase of HVAC equipment and installation at Porterdale Elementary School in the amount of $342,669.

The disposal of surplus property.

The approval of various personnel changes.

A full in-depth article covering the Feb. 27 Board of Education meeting will be published in the coming days.



