Missing Covington man found dead inside van in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY – A Covington man was found dead inside his van just hours after he was reported missing.

Per a news release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), Timothy Brown was located inside his vehicle – a white 2003 Ford Econoline van – on April 11 in DeKalb County.

A BOLO was first posted by the NCSO on April 10 at approximately 8 p.m. announcing Brown’s disappearance. Police said that Brown had left his home and traveled to his work in Kennesaw, but that no one had heard from since the evening of April 9.

The updated release on April 11 from the NCSO stated that foul play “is not suspected at this time” and that Brown’s family had been notified.

This case is currently an ongoing investigation and, according to the NCSO, will be handled by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for any future updates.

This is an ongoing story and The News will update this story as more information is available.



