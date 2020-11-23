Local health departments encourage residents’ response to COVID-19 vaccine survey

COVINGTON, Ga. — As potential vaccines for COVID-19 have shown promising results in recent weeks, the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments has unveiled a survey to get insight from the community, specifically how many would be willing to receive the vaccine.

Found here, the survey asks 21 total questions regarding COVID-19 and the perspective of residents concerning a potential vaccine.

“While no vaccine is yet available outside of clinical trials, this survey intends to understand how willing individuals are to receive the vaccine as well as gather demographic data to help understand those attitudes,” Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments officials stated within the survey.

The first question asked in the survey is “When a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, how likely would you be to get it?” Participants are prompted to choose, “Definitely would get it,” “Probably would get it,” “Not sure,” “Probably would not get it,” or “Definitely would not get it.”

If the participants choose to get it, the next questions asks participants to indicate how different scenarios would affect their decision to get the vaccine.

If participants choose to not get it or not sure, participants are asked to indicate why they would choose not to get the vaccine.

Participants are then asked if they have children and the likelihood of their children being vaccinated.

The next question asks to share how much confidence the participant has in the safety and effectiveness of a potential vaccine, and then asks how participants believe officials could improve their chosen confidence level.

The survey also asks if the participant approves or disapproves of how various local, state and federal entities have handled the pandemic response.

Officials state there are no right or wrong answers and all survey answers are anonymous.

The survey has been translated into Spanish, Korean, Vietnamese and Chinese (Mandarin).

“Our communities are diverse, and we need as many voices to weigh in, so we can develop the information needed to help our communities make the decision to vaccinate,” an official with the city of Covington stated.

Questions about the survey or its content should be directed to info@gnrhealth.com.