Firefighters in Newton asking online donations for Give Burns the Boot

Newton County Fire Services is supporting the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation (GFBF) by participating in a Virtual Boot Drive.

COVID-19 has prevented large gatherings and personal interactions but it has not stopped fires and burn injuries from happening. To help decrease burn injuries and fire fatalities, the GFBF and Newton County Fire Services need your help, a news release stated.

Give Burns the Boot is an annual fundraiser with more than 100 fire departments throughout Georgia participating.

Funds will go toward fire safety and burn prevention programs in the communities of participating fire departments.

Make your online donation through the Newton County Fire Services’ team page at https://fundraise.gfbf.org/team/327642.