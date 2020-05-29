Cross-county high-speed chase ends at Jackson Lake

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Details will continue to be added as they are provided.

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff's Office reported that a high-speed chase took place between Newton and Butts counties Thursday night.

According to the NCSO, an individual was prompted by a traffic stop on Highway 36 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday before speeding off in a vehicle. A chase ensued and carried across county lines before the individual exited the vehicle and jumped into Jackson Lake.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, May 29, the Sheriff’s Office was still attempting to locate the individual involved in the chase.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the incident.