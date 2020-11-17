Covington names Sorrow public works director

COVINGTON, Ga. — Kevin Sorrow has been named Covington’s public works director, Assistant City Manager Freddy Morgan announced Monday.

Sorrow has worked for the city of Covington since 1997, most recently serving as an assistant public works director in the water division, Morgan said.

Sorrow is a lifelong resident of Covington. He graduated from Newton County High School in 1993, earned a bachelor’s degree in forest resources from the University of Georgia in 1997 and earned his master’s degree in public administration from Troy University in 2001.

“Kevin is a Class 1 waste water operator, registered forester, and an ISA certified arborist,” Morgan said. “Kevin is dedicated to providing quality success over a wide range of duties."

Prior to Monday, Sorrow had also been working as acting public works director, Morgan said.

“I am confident that he will provide great leadership to the Public Works Department and continue to provide great service to the citizens of Covington,” Morgan said.

