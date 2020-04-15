Covington airport gets recovery funds

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington Municipal Airport will get $30,000 as part of the federal recovery funds.

Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler announced $411 million for 97 Georgia airports as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Stability Act passed last month and signed by President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded about $10 billion in grants to airports across the country to help replace lost revenue and support airport operations and services, including payroll and utilities.

“As home to the world’s busiest airport, Georgia has bene particularly hard-hit by reduced air travel,” Perdue, R-Ga., said.

“Declining revenues are forcing airports to choose between paying their bills and making payroll. The CARES Act funding, in addition to targeted assistance for domestic airlines, will help shore up this strategic industry and save thousands of quality jobs.”

Loeffler, R-Ga., said the state is a “travel destination” for many people.

“As a hub for tourism and home to the busiest airport in the nation, Georgia has been hit hard by the dramatic decrease in air travel due to the coronavirus,” she said.

“These grants will help Georgia airports maintain their crucial operations, pay employees and ensure they’ll be ready to operate at full capacity when it’s safe for all of us to travel again.”

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport received $338 million in the grant program.