Upcoming road closure in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) and Covington Police Department (CPD) announced an upcoming road closure coming later in June 2023.

Starting Tuesday, June 20, a portion of Alcovy Road at the FiberVisions railroad crossing will be CLOSED through Thursday, June 22, 2023 for CSX to replace the railroad tracks and repave this area.

If you normally travel NE on Alcovy Road from downtown Covington to access areas like I-20, Covington Town Center, City Pond and beyond, consider using Hwy. 278 east to Hwy 142/Industrial Park Blvd NE.

If you normally travel SW on Alcovy Road from Hwy.142 to access downtown Covington, consider taking Hwy. 142 to Hwy. 278. or using I-20.

If you are traveling SW on Alcovy Road from Covington Town Center/I-20, Industrial Drive NE will be open which connects to Industrial Blvd.

You will not be able to access downtown Covington from I-20's Exit 92. Consider using Exit 90 or Exit 93.

All City of Covington and Newton County public safety personnel are aware of the closure and have planned accordingly.

“Share this information with friends, colleagues and visitors as it will affect the route many people are accustomed to traveling to get to work, home or shopping,” a CPD Facebook post stated. “It will be a complete 72-hour closure, weather permitting.”