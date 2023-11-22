Newton County Sheriff's Office hosts 17th Annual sex offender compliance check

On Oct. 31, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the department of community supervision, hosted the 17th Annual Sex Offender Compliance Check for registered sex offenders residing in the Newton County area.

Investigator Veronica Williams, alongside probation and parole officers, hosted this annual event to ensure high-risk sex offenders are appropriately supervised while families participate in Halloween festivities. The NCSO’s Sex Offender Compliance Check was initiated in 2006 and became part of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association’s annual initiative, Operation Watchful Eye, in 2015.

This year, Operation Watchful Eye involved 73 Georgia Sheriffs, 12,092 registered sex offenders, 466 predators and 552 homeless sex offenders. There was a total of 44 sex offenders arrested and 234 warrants issued across the state of Georgia from Oct. 30 through Nov. 6.

In Newton County, there are currently 324 registered sex offenders. There were two arrests made in the community during this year’s event, dated between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6. A current list of registered sex offenders can be accessed on the NCSO’s website at www.newtonsheriffga.org.



