On Saturday, March 23 the Newton County Parks and Recreation Department hosted its annual easter egg hunt.

Parents watched as hundreds of children ages 1-10 hoped to collect eggs that were scattered across the Stone Road Softball Complex in Oxford.

This was the first time the event was held since 2022, with the 2023 edition being canceled.

The event kicked off at 11 a.m. with various games and face painting available. Free goody bags were given to the first 100 kids.