Newton County to hold state of the county address

NEWTON COUNTY – Newton County will hold their 2024 “state of the county” address on Tuesday, March 26 at 10 a.m.

The event will take place at the Porter Performing Arts Center at 140 Ram Drive in Covington. Additionally, the event will also be live streamed on the Newton County Government YouTube channel.

According to a press release from Newton County, chairman Marcello Banes and county manager Harold Cooper will be the primary speakers.

“The state of the County will include a conversation between Banes and Cooper exploring how the county operates and some of the accomplishments from 2023,” a press release from Newton County stated. “Banes will then outline his vision for 2024 as we embark on the new year as #OneNewton.”



